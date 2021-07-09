Thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is s et to face unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms and heavy rains in the country’s west and northwest. Squalls, hail, high wind and dust storms are expected locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola, Kostanay regions are expected to observe today high wind, hail and squalls locally.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for squall, dust storm, high wind up to 2-15-20 m/s., 25 m/s. High wind and dust storm are also forecast to sweep through Atyrau region.

Strong wind is predicted to roll through Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty regions, hail and squall are to batter West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, dust storm expected in Turkestan region.

Fervent heat is forecast in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty regions.