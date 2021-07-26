Thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan July 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to an anticyclone spur the greater part of the country is to see no precipitation. Only the north, east, and center are to brace for occasional thunderstorms, with hail and gusty wind in the northeast, due to the weather fronts, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forcaster kazhydromet, the country is to brace for local high wind, bringing dust tides to the south and southwest.

Pavlodar region is to see in places thunderstorm, 15-20mps wind as well as hail, squall at daytime.

Occasional thunderstorm is predicted for Akmola region at night and Karaganda region at daytime. The latter is also to brace in places for 15-20mps wind.

East Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorm locally as well as 15-20mps wind during the day.

Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are to brace in places for 15-20mps wind with dust tides at daytime.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps locally in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions as well as Zhambyl region during the day.

Zhambyl, south of Mangistau regions are to brace locally for extreme heat wave.

Heat wave is to hit Almaty, Turkestan regions as well as in places East Kazakhstan, south of Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, locally in Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, south of Kostanayregions as well as in some areas of Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.