Thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather on May 11 with rains and downpours forecast locally. High wind and hail may hit some regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, fog and high wind are expected today in Kostanay region.

Almaty and East Kazakhstan are to brace for thunderstorms and high wind of 15-20 m/s.

Fog is to blanket North Kazakhstan locally in the morning and nighttime.

High wind is predicted to grip Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

Thunderstorms are set to strike Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda regions, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions. It may also hail there.