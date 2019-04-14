EN
    09:16, 14 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan on Sunday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Precipitations, locally heavy rains, are expected to hit today locally countrywide, while the south, southeast and east are to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, thunderstorms, storms and ice slick are expected today in North Kazakhstan region with strong wind predicted up to 23-28 m/s and hail.

    Hail, thunderstorms and strong wind are to strike Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions.

    Dust storm and fog are to sweep across West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.

    High wind is forecast to roll across Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions. Thunderstorms are expected today in Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangistau regions.

