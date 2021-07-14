Thunderstorms to hit most of Kazakhstan July 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts precipitation as rain, thunderstorm, and wind for most parts of the country on July 14, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to expect fair weather, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 8-13mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 6-11mps wind. Temperature is to range between 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 9-14mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 14-16 degrees Celsius at daytime. Karaganda region is to see occasional thunderstorm.

Kokshetau city is to see clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is predicted to be at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace in places for high wind, thunderstorm, hail, and fog.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will be at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm.

Kyzylorda city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime. Dust storm is in store in places for Kyzylorda region.

Pavlodar city is to brace for cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps during the day. Temperature is to stand at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 18-20degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to see occasional thunderstorm.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm as well as local dust storm is to hit Turkestan region’s mountainous areas.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degree Celsius at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is to see occasional thunderstorm.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 7-12mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature will stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see locally heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and squall during the day.