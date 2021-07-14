Thunderstorms to hit most of Kazakhstan July 14
Aktau city is to expect fair weather, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 8-13mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 6-11mps wind. Temperature is to range between 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 9-14mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 14-16 degrees Celsius at daytime. Karaganda region is to see occasional thunderstorm.
Kokshetau city is to see clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is predicted to be at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 11-13 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace in places for high wind, thunderstorm, hail, and fog.
Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will be at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm.
Kyzylorda city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime. Dust storm is in store in places for Kyzylorda region.
Pavlodar city is to brace for cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Petropavlovsk city is to see cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps during the day. Temperature is to stand at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 18-20degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to see occasional thunderstorm.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm as well as local dust storm is to hit Turkestan region’s mountainous areas.
Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degree Celsius at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is to see occasional thunderstorm.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 7-12mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature will stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see locally heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and squall during the day.