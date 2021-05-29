Thunderstorms to hit west of Kazakhstan on May 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An anticyclone is to bring the weather without precipitation to the most parts of the country. Occasional thunderstorms and hail are forecast for the west due to a cyclone spur as well as for the south due to the fronts, Kazinform reports.

The country is also to brace in places for heavy wind, bringing dust storm to the south and west, as well as fog in the west and far north.

Fog and 15-20mps wind bringing dust storm are expected here and there in Mangistau region.

Kyzylorda region is to brace in places for dust storm and 15-20mps wind.

15-20mps wind and hail are predicted for Zhabyl, West Kazakhstan regions locally.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps here and there in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan as well as Atyrau, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions at daytime.

Fog is to blanket in places North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Heatwave is predicted to hit most parts of Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau as well as locally Aktobe, Almaty regions during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions as well as in places in Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.