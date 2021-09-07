Thunderstorms to linger in Kazakhstan Sept 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s western, southwestern, and northern parts are to brace for thunderstorms on September 7 due to weather fronts. The rest part of the country is to see weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The country is to brace for high wind in the north and southwest as well as fog in the northwest.

Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorm in the western and northern parts as well as 15-20mps wind in the west and center.

Thunderstorm and fog are in store for the west and northwest of Kostanay region.

The northwest of Akmola, Kyzylorda regions are to see thunderstorm during the day. Wind is to blow 15-20mps in Akmola region.

Heat wave is to hit Almaty region at daytime.

High fire hazard is to persist in much of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, east, south of West Kazakhstan, west of Karaganda, southwest, southeast of Akmola, center of Pavlodar, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.