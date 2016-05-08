Thunderstorms to strike most regions of Kazakhstan May 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are predicted to strike Kazakhstan on May 8.Fog will blanket some areas and wind speed will increase.

Thunderstorms and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Thunderstorms will hit Akmola and South Kazakhstan regions and wind speed will rise there up to 15-20 m per s.

Wind speed in East Kazakhstan region will reach 15-20 m per s and thunderstorms will hit some areas.

Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s and thunderstorms are forecast in the daytime in Zhambyl region.

Thunderstorms, fog and wind speed increase to 15-20 m per s are expected in Kostanay region.

Foggy and stormy weather is forecast in Mangistau region.

Thunderstorms will hit Aktobe region and Atyrau region at night.

Air temperature in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions will decrease to 3°C.