TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:21, 28 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Thundery rains to fall across Kazakhstan on Tue

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, gusty winds are set to hit the greater part of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazhydromet reports.

    Frontal air sheds are forecast to cause thundery showers and rough winds through the major part of the country and possible hail in the central and eastern parts. Patches of fog are to hit the northern and central parts, while the west is likely to enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, possible hail, fog in the morning and evening are expected to hit Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Akmola regions.

    High fire risk lingers in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, locally in Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay regions.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
