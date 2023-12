Thundery showers expected in several regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will grip Kazakhstan on Monday, July 20, according to Kazhydromet.

Strong winds of 15-20 mps, rainfall is predicted for Almaty, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan regions. Wind Thunderstorm is forecasted for Mangystau, Aktobe, West-Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions of the country. Heat wave persists in Almaty, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions. Residents of East Kazakhstan region are warned about intense heat. Extremely high fire danger remains in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West-Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty and East-Kazakhstan regions.