Thundery showers forecast for Kazakhstan for Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal airsheds passing through Kazakhstan on Friday morning are set to cause locally rains and thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hail in the north.

Fog is likely to hit the northern and central part of Kazakhstan in the morning and evening. The west and south of the country are to observe weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.



North Kazakhstan is predicted to face patches of fog in the morning and evening, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, possible hail. Wind gusting 17-22 m/s accompanied by dust storm is to batter Almaty region. Wind blowing 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep across Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.



High heat is forecast to hit Mangystau, Atyrau, locally West and East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire danger lingers today throughout Kyzylorda, Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.