Thursday weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mostly dry conditions with isolated showers in the north, north-west, center and south of Kazakhstan are in store for Thursday. Met Office also warns of fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

According to the forecasters, fog, ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions on the last fall day.

Patchy fog will blanket Almaty region, that will also see winds strengthening up to 18-23 m/s.

Parts of East Kazakhstan region will also be covered with fog. In the afternoon winds there will reach 15-20 m/s.

Dense fog will blanket Karaganda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Kazhydromet also warns drivers of icy road conditions in Karaganda region.