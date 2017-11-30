EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:18, 30 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Thursday weather forecast

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mostly dry conditions with isolated showers in the north, north-west, center and south of Kazakhstan are in store for Thursday. Met Office also warns of fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    According to the forecasters, fog, ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions on the last fall day.

    Patchy fog will blanket Almaty region, that will also see winds strengthening up to 18-23 m/s.

    Parts of East Kazakhstan region will also be covered with fog. In the afternoon winds there will reach 15-20 m/s.

    Dense fog will blanket Karaganda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Kazhydromet also warns drivers of icy road conditions in Karaganda region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!