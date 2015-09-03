BEIJING. KAZINFORM World's largest Tian'anmen Square is getting ready for the military parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War II. The event will start at 08:00 Astana time.

The Parade is set to be the largest one in China's history. 12 thousand troops, 500 units of military vehicles and 200 aircrafts will go on display. 84% of the vehicles will be showcased for the first time. 15 Chinese and 17 foreign dismounted troops representing Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Fiji, Laos, Vanuatu and Venezuela are to partake in the event. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as well as Presidents of Russia, Mongolia, Egypt, Czech Republic, South Korea, Pakistan and representatives of other countries will join the event at the invitation of the Chinese leadership.