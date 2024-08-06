Ticket sales for 5th World Nomad Games in Astana officially started

The ticket sales for the Opening Ceremony and all competitions of the 5th World Nomad Games, which are scheduled to take place in Astana from September 8 to 13, started on August 6, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Games' opening ceremony is scheduled for September 8th at the Astana Arena stadium and will cost from 15,000 to 50,000 tenge per ticket. The average ticket price for the competitions is 3,600 tenge across 21 sports included in the program.

The upcoming wrestling competitions, including the Kazakh Kuresi, Alysh, and Koresh, are set to take place at the prestigious Zh. Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, with ticket prices ranging from 2,500 to 7,500 tenge.

The Alau Ice Palace is set to host a list of exciting competitions with the ticket price ranging between 1,000 and 3,000 tenge, including asyk atu, ordo, mas-wrestling, kurash, tug-of-war, and ashyrtmaly aba gureshi.

Competitions for kokpar, kok boru, and bayge will be hosted at the Kazanat Hippodrome, and there are two price points for tickets: 1,000–6,000 tenge for kokpar and kok boru, and 2,000–15,000 tenge for the final matches. Prices for Bayge tournament tickets range from 3,000 to 15,000 tenge.

Games including zhamby atu, tenge ilu, audaryspak, and kusbegilik are available to view at Ethnoaul, along with the "Powerful Nomad" strongman tournament. The ticket for attendance will cost visitors between 1,000 and 2,000 tenge. Tickets for traditional archery range for tickets is between 600 and 3,000 tenge and will take place at the equestrian complex "Argymak."

Benefits and discounts are offered to specific types of citizens: Schoolchildren (from 6 to 18 years old) and pensioners can take advantage of a generous 50% discount. Free tickets are available for children under 5 years old (without providing a seat) and individuals with disabilities in groups I and II. Discounted tickets are available for purchase at offline ticket offices when accompanied by a supporting document.

The World Nomad Games in Astana will feature 97 sets of medals across 21 sports as well as almost 2,000 representatives from 89 different countries. Tickets for all competitions can be purchased on the website of the official ticket operator, www.zakazbiletov.kz.