ASTANA. KAZINFORM - April 23 Los Angeles (USA) will host the fight between the boxing superstar and Undefeated, Unified World Middleweight Champion Gennady Golovkin 34-0 (31KO's) who will defend his titles against Undefeated Mandatory Challenger Dominic Wade, 18-0 (12KO's), said Sports.kz.

"Two weeks left before the drama show, and tickets are almost sold out," Kazakh boxer wrote on his Twitter account.