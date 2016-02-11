EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 11 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Tickets for Golovkin-Wade fight to cost 30 dollars and up

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - The prices for tickets to the Undefeated show scheduled to be held on April 23 are revealed. The main event of the show is the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Dominic Wade , Sports.kz informs.

    As Boxingnews24.com informs, the tickets will cost 30, 60, 100, 200, 300 and 400 US dollars. The tickets will be sold since February 16 (February 17 in Astana time) on Ticketmaster.com and at the Forum Arena in California.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!