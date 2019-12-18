Tickets to Dimash Kudaibergen’s concerts in Germany, Czech Republic available online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned singer from Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen is set to perform in Germany and the Czech Republic in March 2020, Kazinform reports.

Tickets to his concerts in Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart and Prague are already available here.

Dimash Kudaibergen’s only concert in the Czech Republic slated for March 25 will take place at the TipSport-Arena in Prague. Concerts in Hamburg, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart are scheduled for March 19, March 21 and March 29, respectively. Ticket prices will vary from €35 to €349.

The organizers note that Dimash Kudaibergen is «a voice miracle» and «a phenomenon». His friend and teacher Igor Krutoi predicts that in the future the world will be at Dimash’s feet.

Dimash is a master of both classical and pop singing. His uniqueness lies in his enormous vocal range, which he usually presents completely within a single song: The young artist can inspire with a gentle baritone timbre, countertenor voice and the female soprano. In addition, he masters the techniques of bel canto singing in its entirety. Dimash has the ability to combine different vocal styles, which is reflected in his diverse compositions and his colorful repertoire. Spectators worldwide not only love him for his great voice, they also appreciate his sincere and honest manner, his songs in different languages ​​and his interactions with the audience. «Dimash is an outstanding singer, a veritable gold piece with an angelic voice. His songs are full of emotion and make goose bumps. With his vocal art, he reaches the hearts of the people. »- In such ways fans praise him after the visit of his concerts.

Earlier it was reported that Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in New York brought together a 20,000 crowd at Barclays Center. At the concert, he performed songs in Kazakh, English, Russian, Chinese, French and Italian.

Photo credit: vk.com/dimashdearseurasianfanclub