Tickets to Dimash Kudaibergenov's solo show sell like hotcakes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 15,000 tickets to Dimash Kudaibergenov first solo concert have been sold in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kudaibergenov's grandiose debut show "Bastau" is scheduled to be held at the Astana Arena Stadium on June 27.



"The concert will be held at the 30,000-seat stadium. 15,000 tickets to the show have been sold in the past two weeks," Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said at the meeting with the Public Council on Monday.



Minister Mukhamediuly noted that it will be the first huge show for the 4th year student of the Kazakh University of Arts and urged to support the singer.



Earlier Dimash's producer Alpamys Sharimov said that the crooner's fans outside Kazakhstan are buying the tickets.



"They are mostly fans from Russia, China, Germany, Italy, France, Malaysia, japan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan," Sharimov wrote in an Instagram post.