Ticks carrying encephalitis found in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time in 80 years the ticks carrying encephalitis have been found in Kostanay region, alau.kz reports.

The tick-borne encephalitis was recorded in the region in the 30-40s of the last century. For the past decades the region was considered as free of encephalitis.



The virus of encephalitis was found in ticks gathered in Kamysty, Auliekol, Karabalyk and Zhitikara regions as the last year research reads.

193 people, half of them children, have already suffered tick bites this year in the region. Last year there were 500 cases.