EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:51, 29 November 2022 | GMT +6

    TikTok joins the AIFC

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mediaplatform TikTok has registered at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The registration will allow TikTok to mark its presence in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, which, in turn, will give a new impetus to the development of the creative economy.

    As part of the cooperation, the AIFC Tech Hub promotes the TikTok platform for entry into the Kazakhstan market, as well as interaction with government bodies and other enterprises, the AIFC’s official website reads.

    The AIFC Tech Hub jointly with TikTok will stimulate the development of the creative industry in Kazakhstan and open new opportunities for technology companies.

    As the largest cluster of not only financial but also innovative companies in the region, the AIFC attracts various industries, through simplified visa, labor and currency regimes, and tax incentives. Registration of TikTok confirms the interest of the global bigtech leaders in the implementation of activities at the AIFC.

    In addition, the AIFC Tech Hub creates favorable conditions for International and Kazakhstan participants of the ecosystem, in order to promote economic development in Central Asia.


    Tags:
    Astana Internet Social Media Astana International Financial Centre
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!