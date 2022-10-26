TikTok to operate in Kazakh language

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TikTok plans to open offices in Astana and Almaty cities. The app will also be translated into the Kazakh language. Director of the TikTok Global Business Solutions for Eastern Europe and future head of TikTok Kazakhstan Anastasia Panina said it at the Astana Media Week 2022 today.

According to her, Kazakhstani users are very creative, and people use the media platform to express themselves.

«We see a great number of musicians, teachers, young moms, who create new content on the platform. We intend to be closer to our community, for this reason we are opening an office in Kazakhstan this fall. We will be happy to release more projects in collaboration with educational organizations, governmental structures, making the content more interesting and useful,» she said and confirmed that the app will soon be functioning in the Kazakh language.

«TikTok is quite popular in Kazakhstan, in many respects, thanks to its creative audience,» Anastasia Panina added.