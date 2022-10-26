EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:38, 26 October 2022 | GMT +6

    TikTok to operate in Kazakh language

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM TikTok plans to open offices in Astana and Almaty cities. The app will also be translated into the Kazakh language. Director of the TikTok Global Business Solutions for Eastern Europe and future head of TikTok Kazakhstan Anastasia Panina said it at the Astana Media Week 2022 today.

    According to her, Kazakhstani users are very creative, and people use the media platform to express themselves.

    «We see a great number of musicians, teachers, young moms, who create new content on the platform. We intend to be closer to our community, for this reason we are opening an office in Kazakhstan this fall. We will be happy to release more projects in collaboration with educational organizations, governmental structures, making the content more interesting and useful,» she said and confirmed that the app will soon be functioning in the Kazakh language.

    «TikTok is quite popular in Kazakhstan, in many respects, thanks to its creative audience,» Anastasia Panina added.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Social Media News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!