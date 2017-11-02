Time capsule from discoverers of Mangyshlak to be opened in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the Day of the First President celebrations, a time capsule with a message from the discoverers of Mangyshlak will be opened in Aktau on November 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The capsule was sealed and buried exactly 50 years ago, in 1967. After the message is read, it will be donated to the Mangystau museum of local lore and a new one will be prepared that future generation will open in 2067.





According to the head of the Aktau Department of Culture, the message tells about many historical facts of the first years of exploration of the field, including the arrival of the first water tanker and the opening of the first school. It also contains the list of the names of those who led the development of the region 50 years ago.















