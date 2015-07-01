MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Speaking at the held in Moscow presentation of the book titled "Creator. Nursultan Nazarbayev: View from Russia" Member of the Board (Minister) in the Main Areas of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tatyana Valovaya noted that the book was telling about Nursultan Nazarbayev who actually went down in History as a creator.

"He created independent Kazakhstan. It would probably be enough for becoming a politician of the global scale but he did not stop and rest on the laurels," she said.

According to her, the wisdom of a genius is in using the events of the history in favor of your nation.

"In fact, in 1994 Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to establish a new union on a new basis - Eurasian Union. The time now proves he was right about it," she stressed.

As she explained, in the heat of the economic crisis in 2008 N. Nazarbayev proposed to speed up the process of the Eurasian integration and start real actions. As a result, the Eurasian Economic Union has been established.