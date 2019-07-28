EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:33, 28 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Timofei Skatov reaches semifinal of ITF Futures tournament

    None
    None
    DÉNIA. KAZINFORM – 18-year-old Timofei Skatov is defending the honor of Kazakhstan at the ITF Spain F19 tennis tournament hosted by Dénia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Having beaten India’s Rishab Agarval (6-0, 7-5) in the Round of 32 and Spain’s Alberto Barroso-Campos (6- 1, 1-6, 6-1), Timofei Skatov of Kazakhstan defeated another tennis master, Spain’s Pablo Llamas Ruiz, in the quarter-final. The score was 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-1.

    In the semi-final, Timofei Skatov will face off with 24-year-old Jaume Pla Malfeito of Spain. It is worth mentioning that Skatov is coached by José Francisco Altur, the founder of the Altur-Alvarino Tennis Academy in Spain.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!