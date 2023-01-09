EN
    16:15, 09 January 2023

    Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan advances at Australian Open 2023 qualifying

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov, ranked 144th in the world, has advanced to round 2 of the Australian Open 2023 qualifying, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov beat American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, the world’s 215th tennis player, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the qualification of the Australian Open 2023.

    Skatov is to take on Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the next round of the Australian Open 2023 qualifying.

    Photo: ktf.kz

