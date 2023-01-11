Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan loses at Australian Open 2023 qualifying

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan suffered a loss in the semifinal match of the Australian Open 2023 qualifying event, Kazinform cites the Sports.kz.

Skatov, ranked 144th in the world, was defeated by Nicolas Jarry of Chile, the world’s 155th tennis player, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2023 qualification.

During the match that lasted for two hours and 23 minutes the Kazakhstani fired three aces and made two double faults.

Kazakhstan’s Skatov previously beat American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, the world’s 215th, 6-3, 6-4.

Photo: ktf.kz