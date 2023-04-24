EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:16, 24 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan loses in 2023 Madrid Open semis

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov, world’s 144th tennis player, lost in the semifinal of the 2023 Madrid Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov was defeated by Italian Marco Cecchinato6-3, 2-6, 3-6 in the semifinal match at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid, Spain.

    In the match that lasted for two hours and 15 minutes Skatov made one double fault, won six points, and three games in a row.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!