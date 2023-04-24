Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan loses in 2023 Madrid Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov, world’s 144th tennis player, lost in the semifinal of the 2023 Madrid Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov was defeated by Italian Marco Cecchinato6-3, 2-6, 3-6 in the semifinal match at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid, Spain.

In the match that lasted for two hours and 15 minutes Skatov made one double fault, won six points, and three games in a row.