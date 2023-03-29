Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan victorious at ATP Challenger tournament in Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov won the second-round match at the 2023 Girona Challenger event in Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov beat Serbian Miljan Zekić 6-0, 6-4 in a two-set match that lasted for one hour and 28 minutes.

During the match, Skatov fired one ace, made two double faults, as well as won ten points and six games in a row.

is Kazakhstan’s second seed Timofey Skatov, 22, ranks 155th in the ATP singles ranking.