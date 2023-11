ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxer Timothy Bradley thinks that IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook has a chance in a fight against Gennady Golovkin at 160 pounds, Sports.kz informs.

"This is a fight. Kell Brook has a chance in that fight. He's got two arms. He can lace up his shoes. So, he has a chance," Bradley said in his interview to Fighthype.com.