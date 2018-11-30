Timur Kulibayev elected as ANOC Executive Committee member

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timur Kulibayev, Head of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, was elected as a member of the ANOC Executive Committee for 2018-2022 during the XXIII Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in Tokyo, Kazinform has learned from the website of the Kazakhstan NOC.

Candidates were considered among all 206 NOCs of the world. The Executive Committee includes 24 key sports officials of the Olympic Movement, who were nominated by continental associations and elected by all members of the ANOC. It is worth mentioning that Timur Kulibayev is also the Vice-President of the Olympic Council of Asia.

The appointment to such a key post is the recognition of the great contribution to the development of the Olympic Movement, the sport development achievements in the country of the appointed person, and the international progress of athletes.

It should be mentioned that on 28-29 November, the capital of Japan hosted the XXIII Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly attended by more than 1,400 delegates: the heads of NOCs of over two hundred countries, leaders of world sport organizations and presidents of international sports federations.

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is an international organization that currently unites 206 National Olympic Committees recognized by the International Olympic Committee. It is divided into 5 continental associations - Africa (ANOKA), America (PASO), Asia (OCA), Europe (EOC), and Oceania (ONOC). The main purposes of the organization are to ensure interaction of all NOCs and address common issues, cooperate with the IOC and continental associations so that to promote the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Solidarity, effectively distribute the Olympic Solidarity's support between NOCs, and to eliminate any form of discrimination in the Olympic Movement.