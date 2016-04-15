Timur Kulibayev meets with IOC President in Lausanne

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev paid an official visit to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne.

At the meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach, the sides paid utmost attention to the development of global Olympic movement, growing role of the Central Asian region in promotion of its values, global cooperation in sports and implementation of the recommendations of the Olympic Agenda 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the KNOC's press service.



"Sports is one of the most effective instruments to promote sociocultural development of the society. We fully acknowledge its growing contribution to preservation of peace and development of the society through promotion of the principles of tolerance and respect, gender equality and social integration," Mr. Kulibayev said at the meeting.



For his part, Thomas Bach supported the KNOC's plans to enhance the role of national federations that are to become the driving force in the development of sports in Kazakhstan.



"In a six-month period the KNOC together with the IOC has done a lot to approve the new Charter of the organization. This is a big achievement and the first step towards future effective work in sports industry," Mr. Bach added.



Additionally, the IOC President congratulated Mr. Kulibayev on his recent appointment as vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia and wished him success.