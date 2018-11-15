EN
    19:40, 15 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Timur Kulibayev offers to cut number of state-run companies

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber Timur Kulibayev thinks it is expedient to cut the number of quasi-public organizations at least twice, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Taking the floor at the Business Protection Forum, TImur Kulibayev said that according to various estimations, the share of state in economy exceeds 50%. In his words, state-run enterprises are mostly engaged in transportations, logistics and trade. 

    The state-run companies are permitted to function in 348 areas, now they work in 44.

    "Despite the policy aimed at reducing the government stake, the number of state-run enterprises keeps growing. Since 2000, their number rose from 23,723 to 26,612. Time proved that we need to change the rules of the game, check the expedience of their activity and reduce them at least 2 times," he stressed.

    Moreover, Kulibayev believes that the existing quasi-public organizations should undergo an audit in order to determine expedience of granting them with various statuses as operators, agents etc.

     

