    10:39, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Timur Kulibayev steps down as Chairman of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Timur Kulibayev has stepped down from the post of the Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

    After 8-year-tenure Timur Kulibayev decided to leave that chamber. In his farewell address he noted that it was an honor and responsibility to helm the chamber. He expressed gratitude to the staff of the chamber and summed up results of his work there.


