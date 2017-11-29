Timur Kulibayev: We invite Nobel Prize laureates to show off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Timur Kulibayev proposed to develop the economic expertise of native specialists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We must use political expertise. (...) We do not have people to talk about the economic issues. We are always waiting for someone to come and give us advice. It does not work! Everyone is looking for own way, every nation is looking for own work. We need to develop our own expertise. We are ready to carry out this work together with the Government," Timur Kulibayev said, addressing the extended meeting of the Presidium of the Chamber.

Meanwhile, according to him, it is necessary to seek to get practical advice from the invited experts. "The Nobel Prize laureates come to the Astana Economic Forum. However, to be honest, we invite them for showiness - we do not really ask them questions. We ask general economic questions, but what steps should we take? What can you tell me? Let's discuss to this end," he said.

Kulibayev urged to invest into training of local specialists. "Let's spend the funds, which we are inefficiently spending today for consultants, on ensuring that our experts could go to seminars, conferences, and invite scientists from the world's top economic organizations for having discussions here. I see that our economic science makes no headway. We failed to develop such a national economic science. We need to do that. And then we will have better solutions," he summed up.