Timur Suleimenov appointed First Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree appointing Timur Suleimenov as the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Timur Suleimenov born on April 5, 1978, graduated the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University in 2000 and 2006.

In 2002 he received his MBA degree from the University of Maryland through the Bolashak program. He holds the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants certificate.

From 2016 to 2019 he was Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Between March and July of 2019, he acted as an assistant to the President.

On July 22, 2019, he was appointed to the post of Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration.