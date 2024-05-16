Timur Tlegenov named Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to ICAO

By a decree of the Head of State, Timur Tlegenov has been appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Civil Aviation Organization, Kazinform News Agency learned from Akorda.

Born on March 20, 1988, Timur Tlegenov is a graduate of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University majoring in International Relations (2009), Presidential Public Administration Academy with major in International Relations (2009), and French Civil Aviation University with a degree in Air Transport Management (2021).

From October 2009 to October 2019, he held various positions at the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Communications. He worked as an expert, senior expert, and chief state aviation inspector of the Department for International Relations and Air Transportation.

From October 2019 to January 2022, Timur Tlegenov headed the Department for Aviation Transportation Management and International Air Communication Regulation.

In January 2023, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee.