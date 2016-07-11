Timur Toktabayev named as new Vice Minister of Investment and Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timur Toktabayev became new Vice Minister of Investment and Development.

"Timur Toktabayev was appointed the new Vice Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Kutty bolsyn! (Congratulations). He earlier served as the Director of the Subsurface Use Department of the ministry. Since January 2016 he has been the Ethics Commissioner of the ministry," Marat Igaliyev, the Director of the HR Department of the ministry, wrote in a Facebook post.



Born in 1981, Mr. Toktabayev is a graduate of the Academy of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University and the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University.



Mr. Toktabayev joined the civil service in 2003.