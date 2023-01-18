EN
    15:43, 18 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Timur Turlov to head Kazakhstan Chess Federation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Entrepreneur and financier Timur Turov became the new President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Federation’s Vice President Darmet Sadvakassov.

    Timur Turlov is the founder of Freedom Holding Corp.

    Born in 1987 in Moscow, Russia, he graduated from the Tsiolkovskii Moscow State University.

    Turov, a founder of Freedom Finance investment company, received the citizenship of Kazakhstan last year.


