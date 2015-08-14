Tin ore processing plant to be constructed in North Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Tin mining and processing plant "Syrymbet" will be commissioned in Aiyrtau area of North Kazakhstan region in 2018, this has been announced at the regional coordination council with participation of Governor of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov.

The project is recommended for inclusion in the republican map of industrialization. It is planned to produce tin concentrates and tin fumes of up to 6000 tons. The cost of the project is 10 billion tenge. The plant will employ more than 500 people.