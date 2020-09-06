EN
    Tirreno-Adriatico 2020. Astana announces its Team's roster

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the prestigious UCI WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held from September 7th to 14th.

    Team's roster: Jakob Fuglsang, Aleksandr Vlasov, Alex Aranburu, Yuriy Natarov, Fabio Felline, Oscar Rodriguez, Manuele Boaro, the Team’s website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer and Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.tirrenoadriatico.it


    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
