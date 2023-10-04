TITR’s throughput up 84%

The volume of goods transported from China to Europe via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was up 84% in eight months of this year, Marat Karabayev, Transport Minister of Kazakhstan, told while addressing the 6th International Transport-Logistics Business Forum New Silk Way, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Forum, Karabayev highlighted that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is becoming an important corridor as its utilization rate has increased compared with 2021 and 2022.

According to the data, the volume of goods transported via the route was up 84% since the beginning of the year.

The Kazakh minister said that a number of infrastructure projects aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian Corridor and expanding multimodal shipments of the country have been carried out.

This year, the corridor’s throughput is to reach 27 million tons, he said.

The speaker also highlighted the importance of increasing the capacity of Kuryk and Aktau ports.