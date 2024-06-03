Tlegen Abishev named as deputy akim of Mangistau region

Tlegen Abishev has been appointed as the deputy akim (governor) of Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the akimat’s press service.

Born in 1977, Tlegen Abishev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

Abishev was a TV host at Astana, Khabar 24, and Atameken Business Channel TV channels, head of press service of JSC Agrarian Credit Corporation and JSC International Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport.

For the past several years he was the Deputy Director at the Republican State Enterprise on the Right of Economic Management “TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

It should be noted that Yerbol Izbergenov was designated as the first deputy akim of Mangistau region, while Abbat Urisbayev was named as the deputy akim of the region.