‘To address concrete issues without pathos’ – expert Daniyar Ashimbayev about new economic policy

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Work on mistakes and addressing concrete basic issues of social and economic development of the country’s development are what Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed for the government in his state-of-the-nation address, Kazakh political scholar Daniyar Ashimbayev believes, Kazinform reports.

«The President decided to give up on a long-term strategy as the current government failed with it,» said Ashimbayev in a talk with Kazinform correspondent.

The expert noted that the planning system is to be changed, and that instead of long-term plans, most tasks are to be addressed within just three years. «Comparing the reports of the government, which believes that it’s fulfilled almost all the objectives, the President repeatedly returns to the initial objectives, which are largely accomplished just in words and strategic indicators. They are SME support, crediting of economy, modernization of basic sectors, establishment of advanced processing in agriculture, metallurgy, and reorganization of energy sector. That is, the government reports that all the tasks are fulfilled, but the President repeatedly sets these tasks again,» said Ashimbayev.

The speaker said that the Address drew upon the issues of water management and logistics, in particular roads.

«In fact, the President initiated the establishment of two new ministries, independent bodies. They are the ministry of transport and the ministry of water management… The idea is good as it’s better to have more compact specialized state bodies, instead of gigantic ministries with regular changes in leadership, and important issues remaining unsolved in a crowd. The importance of technological modernization of the economy could be heard, which the President stressed repeatedly and returned one again. This was stated not in one block but in each sector,» said the speaker.

Ashimbayev noted that when the government fails to do the work on mistakes, the President did it himself, defining what needs to be done, point by point, avoiding a long-term strategy.

«In addition, the key moment President Tokayev drew upon was the social component, as protection of citizens’ rights was envisaged in each block – labor protection, social well-being, happy childhood. That is, the President defined the importance of social factor in all issues,» said the speaker.

He went on to note that the new address is a document without resolutions, pathos, that it is a detailed work on each concrete issue.

According to him, the President bet to make the government switch from ephemerality to pragmatism.

«At the same time, the President pointed to the shortage of personnel – a serious problem as the objectives remain same, but the situation with personnel gets worse and worse… Note that the President did not blame anyone, hold someone responsible for failing in addressing a particular issue, complain about global issues, our government usually speaks of, or set highly complex objectives,» said the speaker.

«The address included the work on mistakes, not only criticism, and revealed what exactly needs to be done... The issues set are simple, but need to be addressed in three years, give or take,» said Ashimbayev.