'To let people live and register legally' - Minister Abayev on temporary registration law

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The amendments to the legislation on temporary registration are aimed at bringing order into this sector, according to Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev who said it at the meeting in PaperLab Discussion Club held under the support of the Soros-Kazakhstan Foundation.

The meeting was devoted to discussion of temporary registration of citizens in Kazakhstan.



"People live in housing where they are not entitled to live, since they have no property ownership documents. This is the main problem to date," said Abayev.



In his words, the law, to some extent, aims at bringing order into these issues. "... to enable people to live and register legally," said he.



He noted that all required activities on informing the population and interested governmental structures had been conducted at the stage of the bill discussion.



"If you would like to know what information campaign we held regarding the draft law, I can provide all the records. We provided necessary platform to all interested parties including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, NGOs etc.," added Abayev.