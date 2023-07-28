Tobol overwhelms Basel 3:1

BASEL. KAZINFORM Kostanay’s Tobol overwhelmed Switzerland’s Basel in the first-leg match of the second qualifying round of the Conference of League, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The team squad was as following:

Basel: Salvi, Lang, Comas, van Breemen, Calafiori, Burger, Frei, Schmid, Ndoye, Barry, Kade.

Tobol: Konovalov, Asrankulov, Mladovich, Rogach, Kairov, Ilich, Zharynbetov, Orazo, Vukadinovich, Chesnokov, Deble.

The second-leg match will take place in Kostanay on August 3.

Basel (Basel, Switzerland) — Tobol (Kostanay, Kazakhstan) 1:3 (1:0)

Goals: Barry 25 (1:0), Deble, from a penalty 57 (1:1), Orazov 62 (1:2), Chesnokov 71 (1:3)

Missed penalty: Orazov 54

Expulsion: Barry 56, Calafiori 69.