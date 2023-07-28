EN
    08:47, 28 July 2023

    Tobol overwhelms Basel 3:1

    None
    Фото: instagram.com/fctobol
    BASEL. KAZINFORM Kostanay’s Tobol overwhelmed Switzerland’s Basel in the first-leg match of the second qualifying round of the Conference of League, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The team squad was as following:

    Basel: Salvi, Lang, Comas, van Breemen, Calafiori, Burger, Frei, Schmid, Ndoye, Barry, Kade.

    Tobol: Konovalov, Asrankulov, Mladovich, Rogach, Kairov, Ilich, Zharynbetov, Orazo, Vukadinovich, Chesnokov, Deble.

    The second-leg match will take place in Kostanay on August 3.

    Basel (Basel, Switzerland) — Tobol (Kostanay, Kazakhstan) 1:3 (1:0)

    Goals: Barry 25 (1:0), Deble, from a penalty 57 (1:1), Orazov 62 (1:2), Chesnokov 71 (1:3)

    Missed penalty: Orazov 54

    Expulsion: Barry 56, Calafiori 69.


    Kazakhstan Sport Football
