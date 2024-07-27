Today is historic day for Kazakh sport - Yeldos Smetov

Today is a historic day for Kazakh sport, gold champion of the 2024 Paris Games Yeldos Smetov, says, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“I have achieved all my goals. Today is a historic day both for me and for our sport. These days will forever remain in my heart. I will never forget them. I am very, very happy. I have managed to justify the country's hopes,” Yeldos Smetov said.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

31-year-old Smetov has won today Kazakhstan's first ever Olympic judo gold medal at the ongoing 2024 Paris Games.

This is also Yeldos Smetov's first Olympic gold. He won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.