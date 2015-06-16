Today Majilis to hold int’l conference dated to 20th anniversary of People’s Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis will hold an international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, it was reported by the press service of the Majilis.

Participants of the event will discuss the contribution of Kazakhstan and Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of multi-ethnic and multi-confessional society, international stability, social cohesion and national unity of Kazakhstani people. The conference will be attended by the Speaker of the Majilis K. Dzhakupov, chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh A. Jeenbekov, MPs of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, representatives of the Assembly, as well as international organizations. Prior to the conference the participants and guests will be able to visit an exhibition of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. In addition, participants of the conference will lay flowers to the Monument of Fatherland defenders.