ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Surgeons in the Australia city of Brisbane have managed to reattach a toddler's head to his spine after it was severed in a high-speed car accident.

Sixteen-month-old Jaxon Taylor was internally decapitated after the car he was travelling in collided head-on with another car at 110 kilometers an hour.

Dr. Geoff Askin, performed the six-hour surgery to reattach Jaxon's head to his spine.

"A lot of children wouldn't survive that injury in the first place and if they did and they were resuscitated they may never move or breathe again," Askin said.

Local media in Brisbane said the toddler will have to wear a neck brace for a couple of months to allow the tissues and nerves connection his head to his spine to heal, Kazinform refers to Euronews.com.