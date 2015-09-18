Toddler-age girl found in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFROM - Pavlodar police are seeking help to identify a little girl who was found during a raid around the city on Thursday (September 17).

The child about 3 or 4-years-old was found at a playground at around 9:00 p.m. She was crying and said he named was Aliya. This is all information the police officers could get from her. Her body showed no obvious signs of trauma or injuries, the girl is absolutely healthy. She will stay at a local center for adaptation of minors until new details emerge.