EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:16, 18 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Toddler-age girl found in Pavlodar

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFROM - Pavlodar police are seeking help to identify a little girl who was found during a raid around the city on Thursday (September 17).

    The child about 3 or 4-years-old was found at a playground at around 9:00 p.m. She was crying and said he named was Aliya. This is all information the police officers could get from her. Her body showed no obvious signs of trauma or injuries, the girl is absolutely healthy. She will stay at a local center for adaptation of minors until new details emerge.

    Tags:
    Regions Police News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!