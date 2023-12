SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A two-year boy has fallen from a window on the 4th floor in the city of Shymkent.

The child was immediately admitted to an intensive care unit of the children's hospital of the city. According to doctors, the kid has multiple injuries including closed craniocerebral injury, brain contusion, hematoma, traumatic shock of 2-3 degrees. The little boy, reportedly, leaned on the mosquito net and fell down.